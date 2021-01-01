Acer Nitro 5 15.6' IPS FHD Gaming Laptop 11th Gen Intel 6-Core i5-11400H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 32GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SSD Backlit Keyboard.

[Feature]: The powerful Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop lets you experience high-grade graphics and processing power that meets your gaming and multitasking needs Backlit keyboard Wifi 6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM [Processor]: Intel Core i5 6-core Processor Intel i5-11400H 12 MB Cache, Base Clock 2.7Ghz, Max Boost Clock 4.5Ghz, [Display]: 15.6' Full HD 1920 x 1080 Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display [Memory & Storage]:32GB DDR4 Memory 512GB PCIE Solid State Drive (Boot SSD) ,Original Factory Box will be opened and resealed for Upgrade.