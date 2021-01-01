From acer america
Acer Aspire C24-865-UA91 AIO Desktop, 23.8' Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 802.11AC WiFi, Wireless Keyboard and Mouse.
Advertisement
8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U Processor (Up to 3. 4GHz) 23. 8' Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen edge-to-edge LED Back-lit display 8GB DDR4 Memory and 1TB 5400RPM SATA Hard Drive. Maximum Power Supply Wattage:65 W 802. 11ac Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet LAN and Bluetooth 4. 2 LE Built-in Stereo Speakers External 1 MP Webcam (via USB Connector) Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Windows 10 Home