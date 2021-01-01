Ace Head by Tech Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (700FJACE927405R)

The Ace Head by Tech Lighting delivers adjustable classic spotlight lighting in a sleek and rudimentary design. Features a simple silhouette and a low-scale build for easy use and effective functionality. This pieces lighting capacity make it a great choice for indoor spaces that require dramatic light effects on walls and surfaces. Dimmable with a low-voltage or magnetic dimmer (not included). Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass