The Rightline Gear Ace 2 Car Top Carrier is weatherproof and attaches to vehicles with or without a roof rack. Attach the carrier's straps to a vehicle’s roof rack or use the Car Clips to attach the straps to a vehicle's door frame weather molding. The carrier is made from UV protected PVC semi-Coated Mesh for long lasting toughness. Use the ace 2 on your next family vacation, backwoods expedition, shopping spree, or move. The carrier folds down to a small size for storage. Rightline Gear Ace 2 Car Top Carrier Polyester | 100A20