From anolon
Anolon Accolade Hard Anodized Nonstick Stir Fry/Wok Pan with Lid, 13.5 Inch, Moonstone,81116
FORGED DURABILITY: Constructed from hard-anodized aluminum using patented Precision Forge technology for ultimate durability REINFORCED NONSTICK: Sapphire-reinforced, triple-layer nonstick is metal utensil safe and dishwasher safe, delivering fast and easy cleanup with enhanced durability and luster FAST HEATING: Thick base, thin walls, and ultra-tough rim provide incomparably fast and even-heating without warping or twisting UNIFORM SURFACE: Dual riveted, cast stainless steel handles are flush with pan interiors for a Unity Surface free from protruding rivets STIR-FRY READY: Stainless steel lid is ideal for high-heat stir-fry recipes, Weight: 7.26 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation