Acclaim Linen Tower - Espresso

The Wyndham Collection® Acclaim Linen Tower perfectly matches the color and style of the Wyndham Collection® Acclaim family of bathroom vanities. Acclaim Bathroom Vanities are available here in multiple sizes and finishes. Sublimely linking traditional and modern design aesthetics, and part of the exclusive Wyndham Collection(TM) Designer Series by Christopher Grubb, the Acclaim Linen Tower is at home in almost every bathroom decor. This solid oak linen tower blends the simple lines of traditional design with modern elements like brushed chrome hardware, resulting in a timeless piece of bathroom furniture. The Acclaim comes with one door with frosted glass and four drawers. Featuring soft close door hinges and drawer glides, you'll never hear a noisy door again! Meticulous attention to detail on this beautiful linen tower is second to none and is sure to be envy of your friends and neighbors! The Wyndham Collection is an entirely unique and innovative bath line. Sure to inspire imitators, the original Wyndham Collection sets new standards for design and construction. FeaturesConstructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions solid Oak hardwood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting and finishing processHighly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finishCutting edge, unique styling by Interior Designer Christopher GrubbPractical Floor-Standing DesignMinimal assembly requiredDeep Doweled DrawersFully-extending under-mount soft-close drawer slidesConcealed soft-close door hinges Metal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finishOne (1) functional doorFour (4) functional drawersPlenty of storage space Designed by famous Beverly Hills interior designer Christopher Grubb exclusively for Wyndham Collection Spec Sheet *Contain post-consumer recycled glass.**Contain recycled CaesarStone material. Please note, all custom stone counters require 3 weeks manufacturing time.⚠WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals, including wood dust and methanol, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.