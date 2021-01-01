Wyndham Collection Acclaim 80 in. Double Vanity Cabinet with 2 Mirrors in White

Sublimely linking traditional and modern design aesthetics, and part of the exclusive Wyndham Collection Designer Series by Christopher Grubb, the Acclaim Vanity is at home in almost every bathroom decor. This solid oak vanity blends the simple lines of traditional design with modern elements like beautiful over-mount sinks and brushed chrome hardware, resulting in a timeless piece of bathroom furniture. The Acclaim comes with a White Carrara or Ivory marble counter, a choice of sinks, and matching mirrors. Featuring soft-close door hinges and drawer glides, you'll never hear a noisy door again. Meticulously finished with brushed chrome hardware, the attention to detail on this beautiful vanity is second to none and is sure to be envy of your friends and neighbors.