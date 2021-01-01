From wyndham collection
Constructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions solid oak hardwood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime. 12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting and hand-finishing process. Highly water-resistant, low VOC sealed finish, cutting edge, unique styling by interior designer Christopher Grubb, practical floor-standing design. Minimal assembly required, deep doweled drawers, fully-extending undermount soft-close drawer slides. Concealed soft-close door hinges, metal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finish, plenty of storage space. Two (2) functional doors, five (5) functional drawers, faucet not included. 3-inch backsplash, mirror not included. Bone porcelain sink, pre-drilled for a single-hole faucet. Plenty of counter space, includes drain assemblies and P-traps for easy assembly. Wyndham Collection Acclaim 36-in Espresso Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Carrera Natural Marble Top in Brown | WCV800036SESCMD2BMXX