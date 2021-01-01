From omgtac
Accessory USA AC DC Adapter for Whistler WJS-3000 WJS-3000B WJS-3000R WJS-3000Y WJS-3000P Jump & go Portable Jumpstart Jump Start Battery Charger.
Advertisement
Safety: Our Products are CE / FCC / RoHS certified, tested by the manufacturer to match and / or exceed the OEM specifications. OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection) This Adapter is a Brand New, High Quality Never USED (non-OEM) Compatiblity: AC DC Adapter For Whistler WJS-3000 WJS-3000B WJS-3000R WJS-3000Y WJS-3000P Jump & go Portable Jumpstart Jump start Battery Charger Power Supply Cord Note: please make sure the model of your device before buying