From murexa

Accessory USA 24V DC Adapter Compatible with Kicker 40iK5BTL IK5 Bluetooth Speaker Docking Station System

$23.20
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Accessory USA 24V DC Adapter Compatible with Kicker 40iK5BTL IK5.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com