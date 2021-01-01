Accessory Cord with One Bulb Light

Best Quality Guranteed. WHITE ACCESSORY CORD The 6 white accessory cord plugs into an electrical outlet and includes a toggle on/off switch on the cord. The cord comes with one bulb that emits a bright warm light. EASY TO INSTALL The bulb light is extremely easy to install. Simply use the attached clip and secure the unit in a hole in wood, ceramic, Styrofoam, cardboard and more. PERFECT FOR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS From nativity scenes, ceramic Christmas village houses and trees to spooky Halloween fun, the accessory cord is the perfect way to add or replace lights in your holiday decorations. CRAFT PROJECT LIGHTING The single bulb accessory cord works great for many craft and project needs! Add some light to a decorative birdhouse or replace the bulb and cord for your salt lamp. FIND YOUR INSPIRATION Since 1954, has been inspiring creativity with the best value and selection of art and craft supplies fo