Maximize your yoga and Pilates workouts at home with the Mind Reader Yoga Ring 2-Pack! There's no need to spend money on expensive machinery to reach your workout goals. Create challenging exercise routines at home with this set of two Mind Reader yoga Pilates rings. They're lightweight and portable and perfect for use during your workouts at home or at your local gym or yoga studio. This yoga ring 2-pack is designed to work naturally with the curves of the body. Use these rings for everything from improving your posture to strengthening your core, arms, abs, and thighs, and to help relieve leg, arm, or back pain. It's also perfect for those looking to improve posture, balance, and increase endurance. The resistance ring adds a new dimension to your Pilates workouts and yoga routines by providing light resistance to help tone and strengthen your core as well as the rest of your body. By challenging your balance during your workouts, the magic circle causes your muscles to adapt and become stronger, making it great for general conditioning, rehabilitation, and overall fitness. Mind Reader’s Yoga Pilates Ring is perfect for those looking to develop muscular strength, increase body awareness, improve endurance, balance, and correct posture. Focus on arms, butt, or other areas of your body that need sculpting. This exercise ring is safe and easy for most anyone to use to develop muscular strength, improve endurance, balance, and correct posture, including pregnant women, seniors, and people with physical ailments. Add resistance to your yoga and Pilates movements with this easy to use set of yoga rings from Mind Reader today! These magic rings are made of durable, pliable plastic that moves with ease to adhere to the shapes of your body's natural curves for comfort, strength training, and to help you reach success in your fitness goals. Mind Reader Accessories Set | 2YORING-BLK