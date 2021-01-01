Accessories Case Durable Small Accessories Storage Bag Compatible Laptop Charger Various USB Cables Cords and Power Travel Gadget Carry Bag Dark.

Best Quality Guranteed. DIMENSIONS Small: 6.3 x 2 x 4.33 Inch(LxWxH); Big: 9.05 x 2 x 4.33 Inch(LxWxH). MATERIAL Made of durable high-quality canvas and high density waterproof polyesterwith shockproof, anti-wear and spill-proof interiors; The high-quality zippers are sturdy and durable. MULTIPLE USAGE It can hold power adapters, charger, batteries, power bank, hard drive, memory cards, digital camera, pen, selfie stick, cables, external driver, flashdrive, basic first aid items, chargers, several USB cables, scissors, makeup, passport, memory cards, key, smartphones and such. EASY TO CARRY Portable and Lightweight design, The slim profile of the case makes it very easy to fit inside of carry-ons, office, leisure, travel can carry, easy to put in a backpack or Handbag. DESIGN (2 pieces)Universal Accessories Carrying Case Bag, Multi-size pockets provide large capacity with versatile storage. Portable and Lightweight Please contact us if there are any problem