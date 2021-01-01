Accessories Bag Organizer, Universal Electronics Travel Gadgets Carrying Case Pouch for Charger USB Cables SD Memory Cards Earphone Flash Hard.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimension17'9' while open and 4.59' rolled up. The most versatile and lightweight electronics accessories organizer in market. Easily tuck in your purse, backpack, laptop case, briefcase, or suitcase Practical design provides great flexibility for organising your accessories. 6 elastic loops for cables, pens, brushes and tools, etc; 3 mesh pockets for USB, SD card, SIM card or other small items; 2 open pockets for charger, mouse, power adapter and etc 1 large zipper pocket for external hard drive, power bank, cellphone or other items. 2 small zipper pockets of equal size for secure storing of small items Made of heavy-duty, durable and water-resistant nylon. Elastic strap secures the case, you can also hang it up wherever you want Also can be used as a healthcare kit, a grooming kit or a cosmetics bag