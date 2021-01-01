Access 20 Laptop Backpack True NavyMercury One Size

Polyester Imported COMFORTABLE AND EASY TO CARRY: the AIRFLOW mesh padded back panel will keep your back cool and dry; contoured, adjustable padded shoulder straps provide comfort while carrying MULTIPLE STORAGE SPACE: perfect for a gamers laptop backpack with its multiple compartments; keeps your gadgets in the right place; zippered accessory pockets and tricot lined media pockets keep your stuff protected and well-organized LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE: made with 1000D Polyester Ripstop; strong, interwoven fibers give your gaming laptop backpack extra strength to hold your gaming device while keeping a light weight LARGE STORAGE CAPACITY: this 15.5 laptop back can carry a maximum weight of 45 liters; also comes with a dedicated TECH SPOT tablet sleeve; plus a side compartment to hold your water bottle; daisy chain loops are located at the front to attach extra gear DESIGNED FOR STABILITY: the Access 2.0 co