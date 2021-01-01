ACCENT TABLE - 22"H / DARK TAUPE / BLACK METAL

Simple and functional, a side accent table for every room is what you will find in this mixed material furniture piece. Framed in a sturdy rich black metal showcasing contemporary lines and contrasting with a dark taupe wood-look rectangular tabletop in quality MDF material bringing a touch of warmth. The bottom shelf with a unique metal design gives it a transitional appeal easily blending well with any décor style. Whether you use this multi-functional end table as a place to set down your tablet or phone, the latest book or display a decorative object, this will be the most useful accent table in your home! Assembly is required.