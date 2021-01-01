ACCENT TABLE - 24"H / GREY / CHROME METAL

Add a bold statement to your living room or bedroom with this modern accent end table. The rectangular spacious grey laminated table top made from high quality MDF material features one large storage drawer on metal glides with a discreet silver metal handle. The standout for this table has to be the structural solid chrome metal base with a minimalist yet artistic design. This multifunctional table works just as well in a modern bedroom setting as a nightstand or placed next to a contemporary style sofa or chair in a living room. Assembly is required.