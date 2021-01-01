From red barrel studio
Accent Table, Ceara Console Table In White
Advertisement
Style : Contemporary, CasualRomance : Viewable storage is the key with the Ceara cabinet. It features an open design fret work, allowing any thing stored to be viewed inside. This collection is a classic romantic white designed cabinet.Product Details : KD, Rectangular Table w/2 Doors : Storage: Glass Doors w/1 Shelf Inside : Wooden Tapered Leg :Color : WhiteMaterials : MDF, GlassStorage : -Storage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 56