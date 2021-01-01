A beautifully framed cork board turns everyday notes and messages into an ever evolving work of art. It's a great way to add function to your home without sacrificing style. This high quality decorative cork board features a contemporary, burnished bronze frame with a lifted outer ridge and face that scoops down to meet an inner dark golden beaded edge. This Amanti Art decorative corkboard is a home decor item that you can be proud to use in any space. Our craftsmen assemble this piece in the USA by hand. We know that each decoration you choose for your home organization is a reflection of your style and taste. This corkboard is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it is not a perfect fit, please check out our other corkboards to find exactly what you need for your home. You can choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic, or shabby chic styles. Amanti Art Accent Bronze Narrow Framed Natural Cork Board | DSW5383239