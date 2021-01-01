From homecraft furniture
Homecraft Furniture White Accent Foot Stool
The MegaHome Ottoman can look good alone or when coordinated with other pieces. Featuring a classic design, this ottoman is excellent for creating an appearance that is relaxing and inviting. It has wooden materials and is covered with microfiber upholstery, making it a durable option that can remain in good condition for years to come. Featuring storage space, it is ideal for organizing your linens, towels, and other belongings. Color: white.