From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Accent Chairs SKY - Sky Blue Douglas Club Chair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sky Blue Douglas Club Chair. Styled with inviting roll arms and nailhead trim, this classic club chair boasts crisp linen-cotton blend upholstery that looks lovely in traditional or contemporary interiors. Sitting on a sturdy birch base with convenient front leg rolling casters, it'll be a centerpiece of decor for year after year. 29.9'' W x 34.6'' H x 33.7'' DBirch wood / polyester / cotton / linenAssembly requiredImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com