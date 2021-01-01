From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Accent Chairs SKY - Sky Blue Douglas Club Chair
Sky Blue Douglas Club Chair. Styled with inviting roll arms and nailhead trim, this classic club chair boasts crisp linen-cotton blend upholstery that looks lovely in traditional or contemporary interiors. Sitting on a sturdy birch base with convenient front leg rolling casters, it'll be a centerpiece of decor for year after year. 29.9'' W x 34.6'' H x 33.7'' DBirch wood / polyester / cotton / linenAssembly requiredImported