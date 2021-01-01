Accent Chair Living Room Chair with Nailhead Trim Upholstered, Linen Fabric Accent Armchair with Padded Seat, Solid Wood Legs, Charcoal

About this item This accent armchair is ideal for relaxing while offering a fantastic look to your living area, work great in offices, bedrooms or living rooms. The seat cushion of the chair is padded by high-quality foam,providing you a comfortable sitting feeling and allowing you to enjoy total relaxation. Featuring a double classy nailhead trim from the bottom of the chair to the top, this armchair can be an eye-catching decoration in your room. Rugged and Durable, Wood frame, rubber wood legs, high-quality linen fabrics, an excellent chair can of course be used for many years. Easy assembly, detailed instructions, adults can complete the installation in 20 minutes, if you have any question please feel free to contact us. Specifications Main Color: Orange / Red / Beige / Charcoal / Teal / Navy Blue/Yellow/Pink Upholstery Material: Linen Fabric Seat Fill Material: Foam Back Type: Tight back Frame Material: Solid +PlyWood Leg Material: Rubber wood Removable Cushion Location: Seat Upholstery Material: Linen fabric Seat Fill Material: Foam Back Type: Tight back Weight Capacity: 275 lb Frame Material: Solid +PlyWood Arms Included: Yes Leg Color: Black Removable Cushion Location: Seat Leg Material: Rubber wood Country of Origin: China Weights & Dimensions Product size: 32.7'' H x 26.8'' W x 30.9'' D Packing size: 18.9'' H x 27.6'' W x 30.3'' D Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 22.2'' Seat Height: 17.35” Net /Gross weight: 16.9 /20.2kgs