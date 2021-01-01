From boss office products
Accent Chair Granite Gray/Walnut - Boss Office Products
This modern accent chair pairs perfectly with our Carson modern executive chair (B760C-GR). It is elegantly upholstered in commercial grade granite gray linen and features a removable seat cushion and it has a sturdy four legged design with tapered walnut finished wood legs. Its subtle curves, rounded frame, and distinctly modern design are sure to impart an air of sophistication to any office environment. It is also suitable for casual spaces where a little coziness is required.