Description: Accent Chair, Armchair for Living Room, Club Chair with Rivet Tufted Scroll Arm, Bedroom Accent Chair, Barrel Chair for Living Room and Bedroom, Multicolor（Cream/Navy Blue/Mint Green), three colors available to choose, the armchair will decorate your home greatly. Features: This armchair is the perfect piece to create a cozy seating area in your home or add an extra spot to sit in your bedroom. The chair founded top a solid and engineered wood frame, with tapered, square legs down below. It features a squared back with channel tufting and rolled arms for a traditional appeal.The tight seat cushion has thick foam over a sinuous spring seat deck making this chair extraordinarily comfortable. This armchair is upholstered with stain-resistant 100% polyester performance fabric, which helps guard against inevitable family spills.【EASY ASSEMBLY】Our modern living room chair is easy to assemble that comes with assembly instructions. You only need to manually rotate and fix chair feet according to the instructions, very convenient. Product Details: Color: Cream/Navy Blue/Mint Green Overall Dimension: 24“D x 29”W x 34.5”H Package Dimension: 31“L x 27”W x 17”H Overall Weight: 31 LBS Package Weight: 37.7 LBS Weight Capacity: 330 LBS Fabric Material: 100% Polyester Leg Material: Rubber Wood Frame Material: Pine wood and poplar plywood Fill Material: Foam Seat Construction: Sinuous Springs Assembly Required: Yes Package Number: 1 Product Warranty: Six months warranty