Acapulco 30" Indoor Outdoor Steel Bar Stool with Wasabi Rope

MODERN AND CHARMING - The steel frames sport a black finish; the rope is woven with an intricate design on their seatbacks, all while being complemented by straight hairpin legs and footrests. WOVEN ROPE - This seating option features an intricately woven rope design that offers excellent support and comfort for your enjoyment. The rope cord is not only durable, capable of lasting in harsh weather conditions, it is also extremely comfortable! BUILT TO LAST - Whether you place this masterfully crafted piece of furniture indoors or outdoors, you will be provided with stability and strength - always giving you a stable foundation with optimal comfort. In addition, this stool has a weight capacity of 250 lbs. HEIGHT VARIATION OPTIONS - Whether you have a kitchen island, a bar table, pub table, or peninsula - we've got you covered with any height you desire! Our bar height stools have a comfortable seat height of 30" and our counter height stools hold you at a convenient 26" seat height. COLOR PREFERENCES - When shopping for furniture, you often find yourself limited on color options when you finally find the right piece for your home. Armen Living offers a unique variety of color and finish options that are sure to fit into any existing design theme. NO ASSEMBLY – Save yourself the time and hassle of assembling when purchasing this piece of furniture from Armen Living. This piece of furniture ships fully assembled to you and makes decorating a breeze by allowing you to go from the box to the living room in no time! STANDING BEHIND OUR PRODUCTS - Armen Living stands behind all products sold and gladly offers our customers a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty on all items. Our products are made from high-quality materials that will last for many years to come.