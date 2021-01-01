Simpli Home Acadian Console Sofa Table in Farmhouse Grey (AXWELL3-002-FG)

An accent table worth repeating behind a sofa or in an entryway? The Acadian Console Table features open shelves plus two large doors providing ample storage space. From the living room, family room to the entryway, this Console Table is a great way to gain storage in almost any room in your home..Finished with a Farmhouse Grey stain and a protective NC lacquer to highlight the grain of each piece of furniture.Versatile unit has 2 central doors with grooved panels that open to two cubby storage compartments.Handcrafted with care using the finest quality solid pine.Dimensions: 30"H x 16"D x 47.5"W