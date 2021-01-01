Sea Gull Lighting Academy Small 6.75 in. W. x 7.5 in H. 1-Light Brushed Nickel Pendant with Satin White Glass Shade

The Sea Gull Lighting Academy 1-light pendant in brushed nickel supplies ample lighting for your daily needs, while adding a layer of today's style to your home's decor. The classic schoolhouse light fixture has been an American icon for almost 90 years. The Academy Collection is today's interpretation of these utilitarian lights which have enjoyed resurgence in popularity given their clean, versatile design. Today, top designers regularly select this ubiquitous look for applications in almost every room of the house.