From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Academy Semi-Flushmount Light - Color: Silver - Size: 11.5 "
Advertisement
Reminiscent of the classic American schoolhouse light, the Academy Semi-Flushmount by Sea Gull Lighting offers a clean, versatile design with a hint of nostalgic warmth. Its familiar form features a Satin White glass shade that is supported by a steel holder and canopy (with a stunning rippled pattern and balled accents). Both the light and finish blend beautifully together, exuding a soft ambiance that is as pleasant as it is useful. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel