Academy Mini Pendant Light No. 67073 by Hinkley - Color: Metallics - Finish: Steel - (67073EN)

The Academy Mini Pendant Light No. 67073 from Hinkley Lighting brings a classic Americana style with a modern twist to any room it adorns. The shade is made from clear glass with small bubbles inside of it, fizzling like a glass of champagne, while the base, downrod, and canopy are crafted from durable steel for longevity. Accommodating a range of settingsâ€”urban, suburban, or ruralâ€”this contemporary pendant light will fill homes or workspaces with an alluring display of light. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Bell. Color: Metallics. Finish: English Nickel