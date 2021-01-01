Academy Curved Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (67002EN)

Combining a traditional Americana silhouette with modern sensibilities, the Academy Curved Wall Sconce is effortlessly cool. The wall sconce features a seedy glass curved shade and is available in either a oil rubbed bronze or English nickel finish and is best complimented by the use of a vintage filament incandescent bulb. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Clear. Finish: English Nickel