Welwick Designs Brown Acacia Wood Patio Outdoor Bar Stools with White Cushions (2-Pack)
A rainforest look was never so chic. Picture yourself a wildlife explorer, anthropologist, or adventurer with this stunning set of acacia wood counter stools. A slatted backrest, open box-frame silhouette, and a weather safe cushions transport you to a magical aura of swaying palms and birds of paradise. You'll wonder where you misplaced your binoculars as you sit back and relax. Place your sleepy feet on the nifty, built-in footrest. And feel confident with the stool's responsibly harvested, acacia wood frame.