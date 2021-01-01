From welwick designs
Welwick Designs Brown Acacia Wood Modular Left and Right Arm Outdoor Sectional Chairs and Ottoman with Gray Cushions
Advertisement
Create a cozy chat set or a chaise-like bench with this 3-piece modular patio set that includes 2 corner chairs and 1 ottoman. The cushions are 3 in., have removable UV resistant cushion covers and hook and loop fasteners to keep them securely in place. The naturally weather-resistant solid acacia wood frame should be treated with teak oil every 2-months to 3-months to maintain its vibrant color and durability.