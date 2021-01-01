Acacia Wood Cutting Board Set Of 3 Wooden Chopping Board BPA Free For Kitchen Meat Fruit Vegetables Cheese Pizza

Premium Cutting Board Set of 3 PCS Wood Chopping Boards Organic Acacia Cutting Board -This cutting board is made of 100% natural Acacia wood, safety hygienic.Smooth surface chopping board won't dull your cutlery.The Acacia wood we use is carefully cultivated over 20 years in the local home-grown forest, and every piece of raw material we select is a natural gem, with a chocolate core and unique texture that is very noble and elegant.Acacia's inherent density makes it tough, friendlier to knives than plastic.easy to clean and maintain - hand wash in warm water for quick cleaning.Acacia provides a great help to the earth's environment, it grows quickly in arid areas, barren hills, prevents erosion and improves the ecosystem. That's why we replant new young seedlings after harvesting.Used as a serving3 pcs cutting board set,Perfect as a gift-forplatter for cheese, meatssize-large 13" x9.5", meChristmas, Birthday,olives, breads and anydium 11"x 8.5" & small 8"x Engagement, Mother's Day,other appetizer.6" size.family get together. and any other special days.