Home Wet Bar Acacia Wood BBQ & Beer Personalized Meat Cutting Board

A beautifully marbled steak will make mouths drool when placed on this personalized cutting board. Place your beer right next to it while you grill and you'll have everything you need for a perfect BBQ. Their cutting board for meat is crafted from acacia wood, this cutting board is a welcome addition for any amateur or professional BBQ'r. Personalized options make this meat cutting board great gifts for dads, husbands, or anyone you see fit. Please Note: Because this meat cutting board is natural wood, the edges, shades, and patterns in the grain will vary from piece to piece. It should be hand washed with warm, soapy water, and pat dry. Customize: Yes