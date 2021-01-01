Acacia 72" Mantel Shelf with Weathered Gray Finish and Natural Distressing

It’s the first piece of furniture in any home. There's nothing as warm and welcoming as a crackling fire in an open fireplace. The dancing flames can lift your spirits and melt away the most stressful day in a matter of minutes. But to truly be part of the home, a fireplace must warm our hearts even when there is no fire in the grate. Pearl does not treat the mantel as trim or molding but as a beautiful piece of furniture that is the focal point of the entire room, the emotional core. It represents roots, heritage and tradition. Furniture is arranged around it, precious treasures are displayed on it, and it provides balance and stability to the entire room. Pearl Mantels features fine furniture quality, stunning details and classic designs that will enhance any decor. 100% Acacia wood. This durable hardwood is prized for its strength, lustrous finish and varied shades. No two pieces will look the same due to the natural ribbon grain, distressing, knots and splits, all characteristics of Acacia wood. Finished with a natural weathered stain that showcases the beauty of the wood. Hollow in the back for ease of hanging. The ample nine inch shelf depth allows plenty of display room. Mitered hanger board assembly included for easy installation. Look for the pearl inlay that graces the right hand side of the shelf as proof that you have received an authentic Pearl Mantel.