Interbuild Acacia 6 ft. L x 25 in. D x 1 in. T Butcher Block Countertop in Organic White Stain

Acacia solid hardwood countertops add a touch of warmth and drama to any kitchen. Acacia is tough, with a density comparable to Teak. The acacia countertops have random length and width slats that are finger-joined together in a unique rustic design, good one side, that may include surface features that provide its unique one-of-a-kind charm for every countertop panel. Acacia has very good wood-working properties and can be cut, shaped and drilled with standard wood-working tools. Under-mount sinks can be installed with acacia countertops since it is solid wood construction, no veneers or mdf cores. Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified as a sustainable resource. Panels are oiled at the factory with a proprietary plant-based hardwax wood oil, 100% free of VOCs, does not include any peanut-based products and is uniquely approved for contact with foodstuff. These counters can also be used for island and table tops in kitchens, restaurants, cafes and bars, as desk tops and can even be used in outdoor applications. Additional sealing coats are required prior to installation. For more information please refer to our Installation, Finishing and Maintenance Instructions that can be found on the reverse side of the product label or at this reference website: woodkitchencountertops.com. Color: Organic White Stain.