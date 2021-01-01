Pearl Mantels Acacia 5 ft. Natural Finish and Distressing Cap-Shelf Mantel

Pearl Mantels features fine furniture quality, stunning details and classic designs that will enhance any decor. 100% natural Acacia wood. This durable hardwood is prized for its strength, lustrous finish and varied shades. No two pieces will look the same due to the natural ribbon grain, distressing, knots and splits, all characteristics of Acacia wood. Finished with a natural stain that showcases the beauty of the wood. Hollow in the back for ease of hanging. The ample nine inch shelf depth allows plenty of display room. Mitered hanger board assembly included for easy installation. Top Shelf Length: 60 in. Bottom Base Length: 60 in. Top Shelf Depth: 9 in. Bottom Base Depth: 9 in. Overall Height: 5 in. Weight 50 lbs. Look for the pearl inlay that graces the right hand side of the shelf as proof that you have received an authentic Pearl Mantel.