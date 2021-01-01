Artcraft Lighting AC7291 Barrett Single Light LED Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Artcraft Lighting AC7291 Barrett Single Light LED Vanity Light Features:Clear frosted glass shade diffuse and soften lightingCSA and UL Rating: Damp LocationDimensions:Height: 6"Width: 26"Depth: 3"Lamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 40Watts Per Bulb: 40Lumens: 2672Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Artcraft LightingOver 56 Years have passed for Artcraft Lighting with some very simple guiding principles – conduct your business honestly and with integrity, have pride in your work, show respect for everyone you deal with, be creative in your thoughts and action, give back to your community, and family is above all. Artcraft Lighting is dedicated to designing the most fashionable and functional lighting but the production must be executed as flawlessly as possible because quality is timeless. Vanity Light Brushed Nickel