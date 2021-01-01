AC50001D Class D Car Amplifier 5000 Watts Max Power 1 Ohm Stable Monoblock Mosfet Power Supply Remote Subwoofer Control

Power - 5000 Watts Max x 1 @1-Ohm, 2500 Watts Max x 1 @2-Ohms, 1250 Watts Max x 1 @4-Ohms, 10,000 Watts Max x 1 @2-Ohms Max Bridged Class D - Power loss is significantly reduced making the amplifier highly efficient. Excess energy is stored until its needed instead of being converted into heat. Reduction in size/weight, reduced power waste, smaller heat sink, compact circuitry 1 Ohm Stable - Able to continuously power loads of 1 Ohm without encountering difficulties such as overheating. Typically made to power up subwoofers that demand the heavier power load requirements to be able to perform the way they were made to Strapping Capable - You are able to strap two AC5000.1D amplifiers and double the power that is being sent to your subwoofer(s). You now have the ability to connect more subwoofers to take advantage of the extra power Variable Subsonic filter - To prevent your subwoofer(s) from bottoming out, the variable sub