Robern AC3030D4P2LW AiO 29-1/4" x 30" x 4" Double Door Medicine Cabinet with Large Door at Left Dimmable Lighting and Electrical Outlet Mirrored

Robern AC3030D4P2LW AiO 29-1/4" x 30" x 4" Double Door Medicine Cabinet with Large Door at Left, Dimmable Lighting and Electrical Outlet Robern AC3030D4P2LW Features: Magnetic storage strip allows for convenient access to small metal implements simplifying your daily routine Single-door configuration can be surface or recessed mounted Clip on 170 degree hinges make installation easy while giving optimized door clearance Frames constructed of anodized aluminum combined with Safeseal gasket ensure a quiet, moisture and dust-resistant interior Mirrored interior simplifies your styling routine Three adjustable shelves allow you to accommodate essential items while giving customizability Robern AC3030D4P2LW Technologies / Accessories: Task Lighting: Two vertical LED task light panels integrated seamlessly One-Touch Dimming Switch: Built into the face of the door Interior LED: LED light that turns on and off with the exterior task lights Integrated Electrical: GFCI outlets integrated into the cabinet. Two integrated USB ports are conveniently located inside the cabinet to charge or power mobile electronic devices. Stick On Magnifying Mirror: Small magnifying mirror to perform detailed tasks Robern AC3030D4P2LW Specifications: LUM LED lighting at 2700 kelvin temperature Overall Width: 29-1/4" (measured from the left to the right) Overall Height: 30" (measured from the bottom to the top) Depth: 4-5/8" (measured from the back to the front) Rough-In Width: 18-1/2" Rough-In Height: 29-1/4" About Robern's AiO: AiO. The cabinet that's got it all. Bringing you the most popular mirrored cabinet features in a simple, easy-to-install design. Dimmable task lighting. Electrical and USB outlets. Magnetic storage. AiO has all that and more. Available in single- and double-door configurations, as well as varying widths, AiO offers the right amount of versatility while bringing together Robern's most popular cabinet features. Sporting a clean, contemporary design, AiO combines the best of the best, so you can have a styling space that's convenient and smart. For you. Mirrored