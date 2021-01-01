From sagehill designs
Sagehill Designs AC3021DN American Craftsman 30" Oak Vanity Cabinet Only Rustic Oak Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single
Sagehill Designs AC3021DN American Craftsman 30" Oak Vanity Cabinet Only Product Features:Constructed of solid oak providing lasting durability and a classic appearanceTwo full extension drawers provide ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesCabinet with single door provides additional concealed storage spaceCabinet includes adjustable door hinges and foot levelersVanity top and sink are not included with this model – must purchase separatelyComplete with matching decorative hardwareVanity is created and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceCovered under a 1 year limited warrantySpecifications:Height: 33-1/2" (measured from ground level to countertop surface)Width: 30" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Depth: 21" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 2Soft Close Slides: YesMaterial: Quarter Sawn OakVanity Shape: RectangularAssembly Required: No Single Rustic Oak