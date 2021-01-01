Sagehill Designs AC3021DN American Craftsman 30" Oak Vanity Cabinet Only Rustic Oak Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Sagehill Designs AC3021DN American Craftsman 30" Oak Vanity Cabinet Only Product Features:Constructed of solid oak providing lasting durability and a classic appearanceTwo full extension drawers provide ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesCabinet with single door provides additional concealed storage spaceCabinet includes adjustable door hinges and foot levelersVanity top and sink are not included with this model – must purchase separatelyComplete with matching decorative hardwareVanity is created and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceCovered under a 1 year limited warrantySpecifications:Height: 33-1/2" (measured from ground level to countertop surface)Width: 30" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Depth: 21" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 2Soft Close Slides: YesMaterial: Quarter Sawn OakVanity Shape: RectangularAssembly Required: No Single Rustic Oak