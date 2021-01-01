Robern AC2430D4P1RW AiO 23-1/4" x 30" x 4" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Right Hinge Task Lighting and Interior Illumination Bathroom

Robern AC2430D4P1RW AiO 23-1/4" x 30" x 4" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Right Hinge, Task Lighting, and Interior Illumination Robern AC2430D4P1RW Features: Magnetic storage strip allows for convenient access to small metal implements simplifying your daily routine Single-door configuration can be surface or recessed mounted with right or left hinge Dimmable lighting Frame constructed of anodized aluminum Built-in electrical outlets and USB charging ports give easy access to power Three adjustable shelves allow you to accommodate essential items while giving customization Robern AC2430D4P1RW Specifications: Overall Width: 23-1/4" (measured from the left to the right) Overall Height: 30" (measured from the bottom to the top) Depth: 4" (measured from the back to the front) Rough-In Width: 22-1/2" Rough-In Height: 29-1/4" Rough-In Depth: 4" N/A