Rohl AC210NL Arcana 2 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only

Rohl AC210NL Arcana 2 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Rohl AC210NL Features:Covered under Rohl's 5 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Arcana line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function2 lever handles constructed of brass included2-way diverter trim - directs water from mixing valve to 2 distinct functionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedRohl AC210NL Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-1/4" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6-1/4" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome