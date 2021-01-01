Baldwin 8252.AC1LH Boulder Electronic Deadbolt with Included Boulder Handle and Featured Left Handed Lever Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze Handleset

Baldwin 8252.AC1LH Boulder Electronic Deadbolt with Included Boulder Handle and Featured Left Handed Lever Beautiful and practical, Baldwin's keyless locks combine the convenience of keyless entry with exceptional quality. With your own personal code, you can enter your home with just a few pushes of a button. You also get more control over who has access to your home. Assign a temporary code for contractors or guests. Totally eliminate the need for keys. Keyless locks complement any Baldwin knob or lever and are ideal for an entry door, garage door, or wine cellar. Deadbolt Features: Easy Install in Minutes w/ Screwdriver Fits Standard Tubular Door Prep No Hard Wiring Required Two Customizable User Codes with Easy Add & Delete Four to Eight Digit Codes One Touch Locking Back-Lit Keypad for Increased Visibility Incorrect Code Lockout Feature Automatic Door Locking after 30 Seconds Door Locked / Unlocked led indicator Audible beep for activation Solid Forged Brass Trim Protective Coated Keypad Preventing Wear & Discoloration Low Battery LED Indicator Tapered Deadbolt Design - Compensates for Door Misalignment Conditions Deadbolt Specifications: Battery Requirements: 4 AA Batteries Door Prep: 2 1/8" Bore, 1" Edge Bore Backset Adjustable 2 3/8" or 2 3/4" Door Thickness 1-3/4" to 2" Cylinder 5-Pin C-Keyway Faceplate 1" Square Corner INTERIOR DIMENSIONS: 7.93" H x 3.43" W x 2.55" Projection Square Corner Strike with reinforcing plate Latch features 1" Throw Bolt Constructed of Brass - tapered with security pin Automatic Handing - Compatible with Right Handed or Left Handed Doors Handle and Lever Features Easy Install in Minutes w/ Screwdriver Fits Standard Tubular Door Prep For Left Handed Applications Only Solid Forged Brass Trim Door Prep: 2 1/8" Bore, 1" Edge Bore Backset Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2/3-4" Door Thickness 1-3/4" to 2" Faceplate 1" Square Corner Square Corner Strike with reinforcing plate Electronic Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze