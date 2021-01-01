From varaluz
Varaluz AC1559 Hashtag 6 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier New Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Varaluz AC1559 Hashtag 6 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier Features Rod mounted fixtureRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Recommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 36"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsCanopy Width: 11-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 110 volts New Bronze