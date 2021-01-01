AC12D Car Subwoofer 1800 Watts Maximum Power 12 Inch Dual 4 Ohm Voice Coil Sold Individually

Cone - Made from Polypropylene, The AC12D 12 inch car subwoofer provides a resilient and durable material that can offer great sound and long-lasting subwoofers Voice Coil - Our voice coils are able to withstand high temperatures yet maintain its strength and fatigue properties. Making our voice coils with this material gives our speakers the advantage of longer play times with lower weights Surround - Foam is very flexible, providing the subwoofer with higher efficiency. This also translates to better excursion (How far the cone of a speaker linearly travels from its resting position) Basket - The stamped basket offers a strong and rigid platform allowing the listener to hear clean and clear music output Specs - 13 x 13 x 6, Resonant Frequency - 32 Hz, Sensitivity SPL (1W/1m) - 88 Db Warranty - provides a powerful 3-year platinum online dealer warranty so long as the purchase is made through. We strongly encou