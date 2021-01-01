Tenda AC1200 Smart WiFi Router Dual Band Wireless Internet Router AP Mode IPv6 Guest WiFi, and Parental Controls various scenarios.

High-Speed IPv6 RouterDual-Band AC1200 router unifies the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signals, for faster speed and less interference, with a combined bandwidth of 1167 Mbps (2.4G = 300 Mbps & 5GHz = 867 Mbps). Connect 20 Data-Hungry DevicesThe AC5V3.0 is equipped with a 28nm performance booster chip, with a massive 32 MB of RAM, and supports Internet Protocol Version 6, which allow for more connections at faster speeds. A Self-Optimizing Smart-RouterThe AC5V3.0 adapts to your surroundings, so its consistently learning and optimizing your channels so you're always paired to the fastest connection. Advanced Parental Control & Guest WiFiBlacklist feature let's you block out websites entirely, and Whitelist feature allows you to restrict the user to pre-approved sites. You can also schedule WiFi 'down-time' and offers a Guest Network feature that allows you to separate the 2.4G and 5G signals, which is ideal for smart home devices and guests with older devices.