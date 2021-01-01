From first alert
AC1200 PCIe WiFi Card for PC Archer T5E Bluetooth 42 Dual Band Wireless Network Card 24Ghz and 5Ghz for Gaming Streaming Supports Windows 10 81 8 7.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Super-Fast Speed] Make full use of your network with AC1200 WiFi speeds (867 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 300 Mbps on the 2 4GHz band) [Bluetooth 4 2] Achieve 2 5 faster speed and 10 more packet capacity than Bluetooth 4 0 [Broad Wireless Range] Connect to your WiFi from further away with two external high-gain antennas ensuring greater range and enhanced stability [Easy Installation] Plug the adapter into an available PCI-E slot to upgrade your desktop [Windows Compatibility] - Supports Windows 10 8 1 8 and 7 (32/64-bit)