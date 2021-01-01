From test ajsv 0704 107
AC1200 High Power Outdoor Weatherproof WiFi Range ExtenderWireless Access PointRouter with Passive POE Dual Band 24GHz 300Mbps+58 GHz 867Mbps.
Best Quality Guranteed. High Power and four external omnidirectional dual-band Antenna; With high transmission power up to 30dBm/ 1000mW and an enhanced receiver design, WL-WN572G3 gets a perfect performance in long-distance. Dual Band: Speed up to 2.4GHz 150Mbps and 5.8 GHz 867Mbps, high transmission power breaking down the barries of WiFi Weater-Proof RJ45 Connector, Integragted Passive Power over Ethernet (PoE). Passive PoE Support for Flexible Deployment Build in lightning arrester (15kV ESD), robust weatherproof case withstands harsh outdoor conditions. Multiple Operation Modes: WL-WN572G3 supports AP, Router, WISP as operation modes. And under AP Router mode, it provides Access Point, Client, Client+Repeater modes for various wireless solutions.