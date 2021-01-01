From artcraft lighting
Artcraft Lighting AC11116 Artistry 6 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Artcraft Lighting AC11116 Artistry 6 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesMetal constructionSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required(1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods includedVintage Edison bulbs recommended to complete lookDimmableETL rated for dry locationsCovered under Artcraft Lighting's 5 year finish / limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 76"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel